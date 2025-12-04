In the first year of activity, 750,000 tons of goods passed through the railway terminal of the Parma Interport

In just over a year of full operation, the
new railway terminal of the Parma Freight Village - Cepim has
handled over 800 trains and 750,000 tons of goods. In July
2024 The first train arrived at the terminal and started the
experimentation phase of operational activities which, in full
regime from the end of the year - announced the Interport Company -
have made it possible to remove 23,450 trucks from the roads for a
total of 47 million kilometres not travelled by road, about 16.5 million
million litres of diesel saved, over 44,000 tonnes of
CO2 emissions avoided and with an estimated economic benefit of over
37 million euros between fuel, tolls and wear and tear on vehicles.
The results of a year of operation of the new terminal
were presented on Monday at the event of
closing of the European project UPaRRT - "UPgrading Parma
Rail-Road Terminal", co-financed by the Connecting
Europe Facility 2 (CEF 2). The construction of the railway terminal
involved an investment of 20 million euros, of which 2.9 million
million from the EU as part of the European project.