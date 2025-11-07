Sea-Intelligence, marked deterioration of the westbound transatlantic shipping market

The market for transatlantic container shipping
Westbound could soon experience a marked excess of
hold capacity of the ships used on these routes. The
considers Sea-Intelligence, a research company that analyzes the
global supply chain challenges and, in particular, the
containerized shipping segment. The company
Singapore notes that transatlantic traffic to the Americas
is already under severe pressure and that
currently spot freight rates from Rotterdam to New York are at a minimum
with the exception of the sharp decline at the end of 2023. Sea-Intelligence
specifies that in addition to this, the ongoing weakening
of demand, whose growth in September 2025 is expected to be
negative year-on-year, and highlights that, nevertheless,
current planning of shipping companies indicates that
are placing considerable hold capacity on these
routes, which - Sea-Intelligence observes - will have a lot of
Probably a destabilizing impact.
Sea-Intelligence compared the planned capacity
shipping companies for the next 12 weeks with two
different demand scenarios. The first is a scenario of
growth in demand of 0%, while the second is one
optimistic scenario of growth of +5%. The company observes
whereas the 0% demand growth scenario is
potentially optimistic if the effects of the
U.S. trade war should persist. In both
cases - Sea-Intelligence specifies - it is expected that the use of
ships will collapse to historically low levels, well below
of the pre-pandemic one of 2018-2019.
The Singaporean company
specified that, based on an 80% correlation between
Usage and spot freight rates, projection shows a decline in freight rates
in negative territory and noted that, although freight rates obviously
will not turn negative, the trend indicates that the market is
destined to deteriorate to such an extent that the
will be forced to withdraw a significant share of
hold capacity to restore greater balance.
According to Sea-Intelligence, therefore, shipowners operating in
this market should prepare to cope with the high
Chances that many scheduled ship departures in the
months must be cancelled.