The total production of e-fuels for maritime transport
80 European projects focusing on the production of
green hydrogen and synthetic fuels will not be enough
for the decarbonization objectives of the shipping sector.
This is highlighted by the latest report of the observatory on e-fuels of
Transport & Environment (T&E), the aimless organization
promoting the development of a European mobility system
zero-emission products. The observatory explained that, despite these
projects could produce 3.6 million tonnes equivalent
of oil by 2032, less than 5% of the total is dedicated
mainly to maritime transport which, therefore, will not have
of the quantities of alternative fuels useful for its
decarbonisation, unless - T&E specified - the
does not introduce new incentives.
The observatory found that the volumes of e-fuels expected for
shipping are therefore below the target of a 1% share
of renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO)
of the annual energy used on board by returning ships
within the scope of the European FuelEU Maritime Regulation
by 2031 and are well below the sub-target of 2%
in the annual energy used on board by a ship from the first
January 2034 provided for by the regulation.
The observatory then remarked that, in the absence of precise
EU and national policies, combined with financial incentives
dedicated areas, it is likely that the European objectives on
e-fuels for maritime transport are achieved with fuels
imported, or not reached at all.
Finally, noting that the transition of the maritime sector towards the
synthetic fuels, while not retreating, is nevertheless slow,
Transport & Environment has proposed measures to encourage
use, starting from the allocation of a share of the revenues of the
ETS Emissions Trading System for Transport
to support the production of RFNBO in Europe,
also proposing to limit bilateral auctioning at EU level
announced in the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan
(STIP) to RFNBOs alone, as advanced biofuels are already
incentivised through FuelEU which does not allow derived biofuels
from food and feed crops for compliance purposes.
Among other proposals, it is urged to evaluate the possibility of
to promote the competitiveness of European industry
of e-fuel through dedicated incentives under FuelEU.
According to T&E, this could take the form of an obligation
for ships calling at EU ports to refuel with a
specific quantity of RFNBOs produced in the EU, or a
higher multiplier for using RFNBO products
in the EU.