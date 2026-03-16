€55 million loan from Banco BPM to Grimaldi Euromed

The Grimaldi Euromed shipping company of the Grimaldi group
has recently signed a loan agreement with Banco BPM
worth €55 million and with a duration of 10 years aimed at
partially cover the purchase of the new ship Grande
England
. The transaction is part of the investment plan
aimed at strengthening and modernizing the fleet
Grimaldi. Great England
, in fact, is one of the
17 Pure Car & Truck Carriers ordered by the shipping group
between 2022 and 2023 for a total investment of more than 1.6
billion dollars.
Currently under construction in China, with delivery scheduled for
spring 2026, the Great England will stand out
for its high load capacity of over 9,000 CEU and the
reduced environmental impact. The ship has been designed to
be converted to the use of ammonia as a fuel
zero-carbon alternative.