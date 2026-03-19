In 2025, CK Hutchison's terminals handled a record traffic of 90.1 million containers (+3%)

In 2025, the port terminals of the CK Hutchison Holdings group in
Hong Kong handled a record container traffic equal to
to 90.1 million TEUs, with an increase of +3% on the year
previous. In particular, the terminals of Hutchison Port Holdings
Trust (HPH Trust), of which the group holds approximately 30.1% of the
23.0 million TEUs (+3%), while the
terminal of Hutchison Ports, of which it holds 80% of the capital,
handled a record traffic of about 67.1 million TEUs
(+3%), including new historical peaks in volumes handled in China
and Hong Kong, amounting to 14.2 million TEUs (+6%), and in Asia,
Australia and other regions, amounting to 36.5 million TEUs (+3%),
while the traffic handled in European terminals has dropped
by -1% to 16.4 million TEUs.
Today, CK Hutchison announced that in 2025, the
the group's ports generated revenues of 48.9 billion
Hong Kong dollars (US$6.2 billion), with a
increase of +8% on the previous year. The value of the
EBITDA relating to these activities
amounted to €17.4 billion (+8%) and that of operating profit to €12.8 billion
billion Hong Kong dollars (+8%).
Commenting on these results, the president of the Chinese group,
Victor T K Li, highlighted the main events that have
recently characterized the company's activity, starting from
from the negotiations still underway for the sale of most of the
Equity investments in the Group's global port activities. The
reference is to the negotiations with the consortium led by
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and BlackRock originally
focused on the possible acquisition of 80% of the share capital of
Hutchison Ports and 90% of the capital of the Panamanian subsidiary
Panama Ports Company
(
of 4
March 2025). In addition, Li recalled the legal dispute in
with the Panamanian State that have been caused - he specified
- by "geopolitical pressures" and which had as their
the seizure of assets and equipment from the ports of Balboa and
Cristóbal operated by Panama Ports Company following the
judgment of the Panamanian Supreme Court of Justice which
declared the unconstitutionality of the law on the contract of
concession of the two ports
(
of 30
January and 23
February 2026). The seizure action has caused C.K. Hutchison to
submit the matter to regulated international arbitration
by the International Chamber of Commerce. He pointed out that this
controversy "has also complicated the ongoing discussions with
potential counterparties on possible new arrangements for the
disposal of stakes in global port activities
of the group outside Panama, Hong Kong and China
continental", thus suggesting that even if
BlackRock, as speculated by various sources, should take over the two
Panamanian ports, the management of which has now been
awarded to APM Terminals of the Maersk shipping group and to the
Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) of the same shipping group
MSC, the Panamanian "case" is having negative effects
also on the negotiations for the sale of the remaining and much more
substantial port portfolio of the Chinese group.