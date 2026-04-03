The number of ships undergoing repair work in Greece is stable
The interventions carried out in dry dock are decreasing
Pireo
April 3, 2026
Last year, 650 ships underwent repairs
in Greece, with a decrease of -0.9% on 2024. The gross tonnage of these
ships was 8.97 million tons (+3.5%). Of the total, 441 ships
(+7.6%) for 5.85 million GRT (+12.1%) were subjected to
works while they were on the quay or in the roadstead that concerned
mainly the parts of the ships' topsides, while the
repairs on 209 ships (-15.0%) for 3.11 million
GRT (-9.5%) were mainly carried out on the hull in the
dry docks.
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