In 2024, international sea freight traffic reached a record 24.1 billion tons
New historical peak of dry loads
Ginevra
March 18, 2026
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
(UNCTAD) announced that in 2024, global trade in goods between
the number of countries that took place by sea reached a record 24.1
billion tons of goods, with an increase of +3.9%
on the previous year. In particular, the new historical peak is
achieved thanks to the highest volume ever of
dry goods which in 2024 amounted to over 15.4 billion
of tons, with an increase of +6.7% on 2023. On the other hand, the
liquid bulk traffic which in 2024 was almost
4.1 billion tons of crude oil (-1.4%) and 4.6 billion
tonnes of other liquid cargoes (-0.1%).
In 2024 the largest volume of international maritime traffic
of goods was handled by Chinese ports that -
according to UNCTAD - totaled 3.7 billion tons of
cargo (+13.4%), followed by that handled by ports
which stood at 1.6 billion goods
(+4.5%), by US ports with 1.6 billion tons
(+2.2%) and Brazilian ports with 1.0 billion tons
(+7,0%).
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