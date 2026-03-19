A project for the digital transformation and technological development of the port of Gioia Tauro has been financed

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian was the winner of the notice
of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for the
selection of project proposals aimed at the realization of
wireless telecommunications infrastructures DAS (Distributed
Antenna System) in areas of public interest. The institution has obtained a
funding of almost two million euros that will be allocated
in support of high-tech development interventions on
material and intangible innovation in the field of
digital transformation of the port area of Gioia Tauro.
The AdSP's proposal started from the analysis of the context
of the port of Gioia Tauro, a complex and dynamic environment with
metal structures, containers and cranes that can affect the
propagation of the signal, creating reflections and attenuations.
The aim of this project is to create a
5G network in the port area, with an initial focus on the
safety and operational management, but with the awareness that the
5G represents an enabling technology for future services such as
Intelligent logistics, autonomous vehicles and reality applications
increased. At the same time, coverage must be continuous and
reliable, because critical applications do not tolerate
interruptions. A 5G Standalone private network is a
dedicated, installed and managed telecommunications infrastructure
directly within a defined area, in this case of the
port, which allows you to free yourself from public networks and to
Ensure full control over data and performance. Thank you
to its native 5G architecture, this network is therefore in
able to offer ultra-high wireless connectivity
speed, with extremely low response times and a
Ability to manage thousands of devices simultaneously.
This translates into smoother operations,
better security and a wider possibility of
automation.
The proposed network is based on a 5G small cell architecture
on the 3.7Ghz band (n78). These are antennas with functionality
RF integrated and with fiber connection. Thus, we will have:
A simpler solution with fewer devices
compared to a legacy DAS solution, improving
efficiency, safety and automation, also through the creation of
dedicated virtual networks for security and video surveillance,
logistical operations and communications for personnel.