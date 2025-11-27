Zanetti (Confitarma): with the Simplification decree, more modern tools are offered to our companies

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners has expressed full
satisfaction with yesterday's final approval in the Chamber of Deputies of the
Simplification bill, a measure - underlined
Confitarma - which "introduces expected and necessary measures to
strengthening the competitiveness of national shipping and for
concretely improve the operations of the sector
maritime', as 'within the text there are
important simplification provisions for the
maritime transport, in particular the amendment of Articles 328,
329 and 331 of the Navigation Code, which make the
simplification of enrolment procedures already
introduced during the Covid emergency and allow the use of
digital methods for the purpose of enlisting the commander".
Confitarma noted that "it is necessary
accompany this important innovation with digitization
of the validations of the enlistment contracts and of all the papers and
the ship's logs, so that these bureaucratic formalities
can be fulfilled electronically, overcoming the tiring
paper supports that also involve the physical presence of the
operators at the maritime and consular authorities'.
Noting that "the extension of the
the possibilities for applying the exemption
from the embarkation and disembarkation annotation provided for by art. 172-bis, a
intervention that contributes to making management more fluid
of human resources on board", Confitarma highlighted that
Among the qualifying elements of the decree there is also "the
provision that delegates to the government - through a Presidential Decree prepared by the
Minister of Health, in agreement with the competent ministries - the
reorganization of the discipline of the health service on board ships
national merchant ships, finally overcoming a regulatory system
dating back to 1895".
"The simplification and digitization of work
maritime - commented the president of Confitarma, Mario Zanetti
- are essential conditions for sustaining competitiveness
of the national armament. Parliament has given a signal
important, listening to the needs of our industry and giving
Long-awaited answers. It is a step forward that enhances the
professionalism of Italian seafarers and offers more
modern to our companies".