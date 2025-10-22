Cooperation agreement between Grimaldi and China Merchants Shenzhen RoRo Shipping
The offer of more capacity and a wider and more efficient network of services to support Chinese exports is planned
Napoli
October 22, 2025
China's China Merchants Shenzhen RoRo Shipping (Haina Cang) and
the Neapolitan shipowner group Grimaldi have signed an agreement
cooperation framework with the shared goal of creating a
greater value for its customers. The understanding that exploits the strong
complementarity between the two realities and provides for multiple
areas of collaboration ranging from operational synergies
the integration of their respective service networks. Grimaldi has
specified that, thanks to this cooperation, customers will be able to
benefit from a higher load capacity, a
optimal use of resources, land logistics
and a more extensive and efficient network of services.
The Italian company also highlighted that
The agreement builds on a long tradition and experience in the markets
as well as on a highly widespread network
in the Euro-Mediterranean area, thus offering an advantage
unique competitive for China's growing exports.
China Merchants Shenzhen RoRo Shipping and Grimaldi Group
also reaffirmed their shared commitment to innovation,
reliability and sustainable growth in the
logistics and maritime transport at a global level.
