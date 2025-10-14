Port of Civitavecchia, the members of the Partnership Body of the sea resource have been appointed
He will remain in office for four years
Civitavecchia
October 14, 2025
Today Raffaele Latrofa, the extraordinary commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Central-Northern, the body that governs the ports of Civitavecchia,
Fiumicino and Gaeta, appointed the members of the
partnership of the sea resource of the Port Authority, the advisory body
provided for by the reformed law 84/94 which is composed of a
representative for each of the categories between shipowners,
industrialists, operators referred to in Articles 16 and 18, freight forwarders,
intermodal logistics operators, railway operators, agents and
shipping agents, hauliers,
companies and a representative of tourism and tourism operators
trade operating in the port area designated by the respective
national trade organisations,
trade unions and the Central Committee of the Register of Road Hauliers.
The Body, chaired by the extraordinary commissioner Raffaele
Latrofa, will remain in office for four years and will be
composed of: Cosimo Nicastro (Commander of the Port Authority
of Civitavecchia), Emilio Casale (Commander of the Port Authority of
Rome-Fiumicino), Felice Monetti (Commander of the Port Authority of
Gaeta), the representatives of the shipowners Matteo Carani, Domenico
Ferraiuolo, Luca Brandimarte, Alessandro Russo, the representatives
of the industrialists Fabio Pagliari, Andrea Aprile, the representatives
of the operators referred to in art. 16 and 18 David La Rosa, Walter
Cardaci, the representatives of the freight forwarders Valter Vomiero,
Giovanni La Rosa, the representatives of logistics operators
intermodal Pietro Di Sarno, Guglielmo Guacci, the representatives
of railway operators Ag. Fermerci Gianluca Buldrini, Giuseppe
Rizzi, Filippo Villani, Gaia Del Pup, the representatives of the agents
and shipping agents Barbara Carabetti, Fabio Foschi, the
representatives of hauliers Alessandro Borgioni, Libera
Mari, the representatives of the workers companies Annita Fantozzi, Paolo
Sagarriga Visconti, Renato Cerocchi, Emanuela Di Biagio, the
representatives of tourism or trade operators John
Portelli, Cristiano Avolio, the representative of the company or agency
referred to in art.17 Patrizio Scilipoti.
