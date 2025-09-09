Filt Cgil, what happened in Flotilla is serious. Ready to mobilize the dockers

"The attack received last night on one of the main
boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla represents a serious act
intimidating that prefigures dramatic scenarios and that must not
remain silent". This is denounced by the Filt Cgil which,
confirming "the total support for the expedition" and
highlighting that "what happened must not go under
silence", asks "that the government and all the institutions
must watch over and protect this great humanitarian enterprise with
firmness and concrete actions. If aid is not allowed to
reach Gaza - specifies the union - we will be ready to put in place
the necessary actions, starting with a national mobilization of the
port workers".
"All our territorial structures - explains Filt
CGIL in a note - are already making an active contribution in
political and organisational terms, providing logistical support and
volunteer as in the case of the dockers of Genoa. Transport is not
can be used as an instrument of genocide and crimes
and we will do what is necessary to ensure that the ports of the
Italians, thanks to the workers, do not become Italians.
Today - we will participate in the discussion promoted by
by the European Transport Federation in which we will try
to identify joint initiatives with the representatives of the dockers
European Championships".