The English port of Shoreham has won the ESPO Award on the Social Integration of Ports

The English port of Shoreham won the 17th edition of the
ESPO Award on the Social Integration of Ports which is
awarded by the European Sea Ports Organisation and which this year has
celebrated innovative strategies to attract more women to
working in ports, recognising the vital contribution of
diversity and inclusion to a sustainable port sector
and far-sighted. The British port of call has been awarded
for its "Diversity & Inclusion Strategy" project
which reflects a strong and genuine commitment to foster peers
empowering women and promoting
an inclusive culture throughout the port community.
The award ceremony took place yesterday evening at
the Hotel des Douanes, in Brussels. On the occasion of the ceremony
the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has received a
Special mention by the international jury for the
project "Advancing Gender Equality and Inclusive Employment
in Italian Port Authorities", presented on behalf of the 16
Italian Port System Authorities. The President of the
Eamonn O'Reilly, stressed that "the project of
Assoporti demonstrates a universal approach in promoting and protecting
women in the world of port work, creating opportunities and
ensuring their participation in port activities
Italian. The systemic nature of the initiative, which involves 65
ports and 16 system authorities - he added - is
truly commendable». The project, born from the Pact for the
Gender Equality signed by all Port Authorities in 2021 and
developed through the 2023 Mission Statement, the
guide on inclusive communication and the recent Protocol
National Gender Equality Agency, aims to integrate in a way
the principles of equality, inclusion and equal opportunities
in port work, up to national collective bargaining.