The entry into force of the ETS for buildings and road transport has been postponed to 2028

Last night the Council and Parliament of the European Union
reached a provisional agreement on amending the law
by introducing an intermediate climate target
binding for 2040 which provides for a 90% reduction in
greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels and that
confirms the willingness of the two institutions to postpone for a period of time
year, from 2027 to 2028, the entry into force of the trading system
EU emission allowances for buildings and road transport
(ETS2).
Satisfaction with the agreement was expressed by the
Confetra, the Italian confederation of transport sectors,
shipping and logistics, according to which "the decision
to postpone the entry into force of the Electricity Trading System
emissions for buildings and road transport represents a step
essential to ensure a more sustainable energy transition
orderly, avoiding the too abrupt impact that would have resulted
from the start in 2027 initially planned". In a note
Confetra noted that, in addition, the elements
of greatest interest to the sector: a more
the possibility of calibrating the price of the
and a biennial monitoring framework that will take into account
not only of emission trends, but also of competitiveness,
energy price trends and sustainability
economic system.
Confetra noted that "for road transport and logistics,
that throughout Europe operate in very
heterogeneous and in the absence, to date, of mature technological alternatives
and accessible, the postponement to 2028 makes it possible to plan with
investments in the renewal of the
fleets, avoiding inflationary and distorting effects on companies and
consumers. The postponement to 2028 - the confederation stressed -
it finally gives the sector a breathing room. Does not solve
everything, but it allows us to face the transition with
realistic and without jeopardizing the resilience of companies.
We need ambition and pragmatism together, and this agreement goes into the
right direction."
Specifying that the goal of decarbonization remains
Confetra noted that, "in order for it to be
achievable, the new implementation phase will have to
Ensuring a balance between climate ambition, competitiveness and
and territorial cohesion, avoiding that the costs of the
disproportionately passed on to operators who
ensure the continuity of value chains every day
European elections".
Confetra then expressed the hope "that the approval
formal by the Council and Parliament without
further delays, so as to ensure regulatory certainty for
An industry that needs clear time horizons and tools
realistic transitional conditions".
The confederation then underlined that "they remain, on the other hand,
the critical issues related to the ETS, which in the agreement do not
benefits from any extension or compensatory measure, without adequate
accompanying tools, in particular for the
(which has been included in the system since the beginning of the
2024, ed.), the risk of an increase in operating costs for
shipowners, terminal operators and logistics operators is concrete and
deserves urgent intervention."