The Houthi militias announce the cessation of attacks against ships in the Red Sea

This morning all the Middle Eastern media released a letter of
Yusuf Hassan al-Madani, Chief of Staff of the Houthi militia,
addressed to the Qassam Brigades of Hamas, in which it states that the
militiamen are closely monitoring developments in the
Gaza Strip and that, if Israeli troops retake the
attacks in the area, the Houthis will reinstate the ban on
navigation to Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.
The letter, therefore, implicitly states the cessation of
Houthi attacks on ships transiting the region,
accidents that have been underway since the end of 2023 that have led to the almost
all shipping companies that used the
route through the Suez Canal for their maritime services
intercontinental and regional routes to divert ships to the route that
circumnavigates Africa rounding the Cape of Good Hope.