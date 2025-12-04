First LNG supply to a ferry in the port of Genoa

Today in the port of Genoa the first
refueling a parked ferry with liquefied natural gas
in the Ligurian port. In fact, an operation was carried out
bunkering of 500 cubic meters of bioLNG, obtained from biogas of
organic origin, which was delivered to the new GNV vessel
Virgo
of the GNV company, an activity that has been
carried out together with Axpo Italia and with the support of the Italian Regulatory Authority
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea and of the Harbour Master's Office
of the Port of Genoa. The use of LNG will allow GNV
Virgo
, which can accommodate 1,785 passengers and offers a
load capacity of 2,770 linear metres, to reduce the
CO2 emissions of around 50% per transportable unit
compared to previous generation ships.
Thanks to this refueling, the ferry will be able to
make the first Genoa-Palermo round trip with
net zero greenhouse gas emissions, demonstrating - has
GNV specified by announcing the bunkering - which operations
maritime networks with almost zero impact are already technically
possible today, provided that there is availability of
alternative fuels such as bio-LNG. "We are working -
explained the company's CEO, Matteo Catani
- so that the use of bio-LNG can become a solution
for our operations, although we are aware that today the
availability of this fuel remains limited and requires
significant investments, in addition to the development of a
capable of ensuring stable supplies on a large scale. The
costs are still high and the amount of product present
on the market is not enough to cover a demand
increasing. It is a complex path, which requires
the commitment and collaboration of all the actors involved
in the supply chain".
Admiral Antonio Ranieri, Maritime Director of Liguria
and commander of the Port Authority of Genoa, explained that
Today's bunkering operation "is the result of a
A very complex process that lasted several months, which saw the
close collaboration with the Port System Authority, ASL,
Fire Brigade, Port Chemist and with Companies
GNV and Axpo Italia are involved. In this period - he specified - I am
all technical issues related to the
safety, leading to the successful outcome of the visits and tests carried out
on board the GNV Virgo and the refuelling unit and
So the go-ahead for the operation. The experience gained
will allow for the drafting of a regulation governing this
type of bunkering for all LNG and bioLNG units that
the main Ligurian port and one of the largest in the
Mediterranean. In perspective, a turning point of great importance, which sees
Genoa at the forefront of sustainability
of maritime navigation, and which may have a
favorable impact on the relationship between port and city".