The first freight train inaugurates Austria's new Koralm railway line

The Austrian railway group ÖBB today opened the
the start of freight traffic on the new railway line
Koralm, the important route between the cities of Graz and Klagenfurt
which is part of the European Baltic-Adriatic corridor. Earlier
opening up to passenger traffic, the Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the
cargo subsidiary of the ÖBB Group, will therefore use the new
railway line of 130 kilometres, of which 50 in tunnels, between
Carinthia and Styria.
Clemens Först, Managing Director of RCG,
highlighted that "the start of freight transport on the Koralmbahn
marks the beginning of a new chapter for rail freight transport
in Austria. Thanks to the new Koralmbahn - he specified - we can
offer our customers shorter transport times and
greater capacity for eco-sustainable logistics".
Thanks to the new infrastructure, in fact, the trains that connect
Villach Süd with Graz will no longer have to carry out
detours via Knittelfeld, Leoben and Frohnleiten and the new line
will allow convoys to transport loads
heavier weight, amounting to an additional weight of 250-280 tonnes
per train.
Passenger train traffic on the new line will be
inaugurated on December 14th.