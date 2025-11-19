Guido Pietro Bertolone is the new president of Fedit,
the federation that associates over a thousand companies belonging to the sector
road transport, courier and logistics.
CEO of GLS Italy since last February and already
Group CEO of Arcese, Bertolone brings a vision to Fedit
international and a deep knowledge of the sector, gained in
over 25 years of experience in supply chain, logistics and
warehouse and in shipping and express courier services.
Bertolone takes over from Giuseppe Cela, outgoing president and today
head of Fedit Servizi, as well as chief human resources
officer of BRT, who received the thanks of the federation
for the work done and for the continuity with which it will continue
his commitment within the association.
"Taking over the presidency of Fedit at a time like this
strategic for our sector - said Guido Pietro
Bertolone - is an honor and a great responsibility. The
will be aimed at strengthening the role of the
Federation as a point of reference for all companies
associated companies, enhancing dialogue and collaboration with the
institutions and with the players in the supply chain. Freight transport and
Courier services are a fundamental component of the economy
and an essential service that guarantees continuity
of the country's production activities and consumption. It is
of fundamental importance that its full recognition be
value, also at a social and political level. I also believe that the
digital transformation is a decisive enabler
to make the sector more efficient, sustainable and
competitive".