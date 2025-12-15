In the first 11 months of 2025, the Port of Singapore handled over 40.7 million containers (+8.5%)

Last month, the Port of Singapore handled 50.46
million tons of goods, with an increase of +0.8% on the
November 2024 slowed down by the -10.3% decrease in traffic of
hydrocarbons which amounted to 14.71 million tons. The
other bulk cargo grew by +6.5% to 2.57 million
tons. In the container sector, traffic has been
of 30.57 million tons (+6.7%) and was carried out
with a container handling of 3.70 million TEUs
(+10,9%). Conventional goods totalled 2.60 million
tons (+0.5%).
In the first 11 months of 2025, total traffic
stood at 563.40 million tons, a decrease of -1.1%
on the same period last year. Containerized goods
amounted to 335.61 million tonnes (-1.0%) and was
made with a container handling of 40.74
million TEUs (+8.5%). Conventional goods recorded a
increase of +15.5% having been equal to 28.33 million tons.
Hydrocarbons, with 170.45 million tons, marked a
decrease of -4.4%, while other bulk cargo, with 29.00 million
tons, increased by +4.6%.
In the first 11 months of this year, fuel sales
naval shipments in the Asian port amounted to 51.27 million
tons (+2.3%), mainly 26.00 million tons
tons of intermediate fuel oil with sulfur content
less than 0.50% (-4.2%), 19.59 million tons of marine
fuel oil (+7.2%) and 3.83 million tons of fuel oil
intermediate with a sulphur content of less than 0.1% (+12.0%).