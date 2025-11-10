Fincantieri will build an ultra-luxury cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Fincantieri received from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)
A new order for the construction of a cruise ship
ultra-luxury destined for the group's Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand
American cruise industry. The Italian shipbuilding company has made
I note that the value of the order, subject to financing and
other terms and conditions typical of this type of contract, is
between 500 million and one billion euros.
The new ship, which is scheduled for delivery in 2033,
will be the sister ship of Seven Seas Prestige, before the new
"Prestige" class currently under construction at the
Marghera construction site and to be delivered in 2026. A second unit
of the same class is already planned for 2030.
With a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and a length of 257
meters, the new ship will be able to accommodate 822 passengers,
offering one of the highest space-to-guest ratios in the industry.
Currently Fincantieri has already built ten ships for
NCLH's different brands and current order book includes
thirteen additional units intended to further strengthen
the fleet of the US group.