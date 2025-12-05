Lineas and FS Logistix have inaugurated the terminal joint venture Modalink

Today in Antwerp the Belgian Lineas and FS Logistix of the group
Italian State Railways have officially inaugurated the
Modalink joint venture that manages the intermodal terminal Terminal
Antwerp Mainhub and which, recently operational from September to November
has allowed the Italian company to double the number of
of containers transported
(
of 2
September
2025). From the railway terminal, the joint venture
manage terminal operations and develop
intermodal services between the port of Antwerp and the rest of Europe.
Modalink will focus on optimizing operations,
on the expansion of intermodal capacity and the
strengthening one of the most important transport corridors
from Belgium to Italy and beyond, towards Southern Europe.
Through Modalink, Lineas and FS Logistix aim to improve the
connectivity between Antwerp and Milan, thanks to five trips
round trip, allowing the connection without
Seamless solution also with other Italian terminals
such as Pomezia, Marcianise and Catania.
"The terminals - said Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of FS
Logistix, on the occasion of the inauguration - are essential for
covering the entire logistics value chain with a
Intermodal. With our 30% stake in Modalink, and
long-term ambition that it represents, we strengthen the
connections, we improve the resilience of the network and develop
New business opportunities in the intermodal market
European. Modalink's services are growing steadily: in November
we have doubled the number of ICUs transported compared to the first
September services. This initiative is fully coherent
with our strategy of expanding and strengthening
European connections and the terminal network".