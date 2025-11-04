CMA CGM will register ten new 24,212 TEU containerships in the French International Register

Rodolphe Saadé, President and CEO
CMA CGM, announced today that the shipowner group of
Marseille will put the French flag on ten new
24,212 TEU container ship that the company will take into account
delivery starting from 2026, registering them in the Register
International French. "CMA CGM - he explained - has decided to
register ten new 24,000 TEU ships, among the largest
under the French flag starting next year.
Powered by liquefied natural gas, they reflect our confidence
in the French maritime sector and its workers, with
the hiring of 135 French seafarers and a strengthened partnership
with the French Maritime Academy. These ships will serve two
important French ports, Le Havre and Dunkirk, on the route
Asia-Northern Europe, strengthening our presence in France in a
a time when the sea plays an increasingly strategic role
in global economic and geopolitical dynamics".
Meanwhile, on the occasion of the "India Maritime Week 2025"
held at the end of last month in Mumbai, the Administrator
delegate of the Mediterranean Shipping Company group, Soren Toft,
announced that the company will introduce 12 ships of the capacity
of 3,000-5,000 TEUs under the Indian flag.