The Management Committee of the Port Authority of the Centre-North Adriatic Sea has been established

The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Adriatico Centro Settentrionale Party, Francesco Benevolo, signed the
resolution to appoint the members of the Management Committee of the entity
who has formally taken office today on the occasion of the first
meeting and who will remain in office for the next four years.
The Management Committee is composed of Luca Coffari as
member designated by the Emilia Romagna Region and Tomaso
Triossi as a member designated by the Municipality of Ravenna. Of the
Committee, which is chaired by Francesco Benevolo, is part of the
also Maurizio Tattoli, maritime director of Emilia-Romagna and
commander of the Harbour Master's Office - Coast Guard of Ravenna.