In the third quarter, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by +44%
In the period, revenues increased by +22%
Trieste
November 12, 2025
In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues
Fincantieri, amounting to 2.15 billion euros, recorded a
increase of +21.6% over the same period of 2024 and a contribution of
1.53 billion from the shipbuilding sector (+16.7%) -
including 1.06 billion from the cruise ship segment (+15.8%),
459 million from that of military ships (+18.3%) and 13 million
from the Ship Interiors area (+44.4%), €398 million from the
Offshore and special vessels (+33.1%), and 266 million from that
Systems, components and infrastructures (+0.8%). EBITDA is
amounted to 509 million euros (+28.2%) and EBIT to 246 million
(+51,9%).
The value of the new orders acquired by the shipbuilding group
in the period July-September 2025 was
€1.28 billion (+44.3%), of which €550 million in the segment
Shipbuilding (+82.7%), €643 million in Offshore and ships
special (+68.3%) and €224 million in the Systems, components and
infrastructure (-32.7%).
In the first nine months of this year, revenues stood at
6.72 billion, with a growth of +20.5% over the same period of 2014.
2024. In the Shipbuilding segment alone, revenues totaled 4.88
billion (+22.7%), of which 3.19 billion relating to
cruise (+15.6%), 1.64 billion to military ships (+38.5%) and 54 billion
million from the Ship Interiors area (+42.1%). EBITDA was
equal to 461 million euros (+40.5%), with a contribution of 316 million euros
million from the Shipbuilding area (+32.8%), 57 million from those
Offshore and special vessels (+21.3%), of €68 million from the segment
Systems, components and infrastructures (+36.0%) and €67 million
by the Underwater area (+116.1%).
In the first nine months of this year, the value of new orders was
16.02 billion euros (+88.4%), higher than the record value
recorded throughout 2024. As at 30 September, the value of the
backlog was 41.0 billion, up +32% compared to the previous year.
figure at the end of 2024, with a total backlog of €61.1
billion, about 7.5 times 2024 revenues.
"We can't - commented the CEO and
general manager of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - what to be
very satisfied and grateful to the people of Fincantieri for the
great work done. We continue to pursue robust growth
on revenues, margins and order book with three positive effects
competitors: consolidation of economic performance
financial of the last three years; Virtuous positioning
of the company in the positive industrial cycle that characterizes the
future sector; the creation of shared and sustainable value for
all social and financial stakeholders. With over 60 billion
workload for the next ten years - which constitutes the
new all-time record - in fact, Fincantieri's contribution increases
to the national and territorial economy, generating, thanks to purchases
of goods and services in Italy for about 80%, visibility
economic in the supply chain and stabilization of work. Also Continue
to grow - Folgiero highlighted - the group's contribution to the
strategic innovation path of the country with the launch of the first
Autonomous underwater drones for infrastructure protection
Underwater and port criticism, entry into military drones
unmanned surface for coastal patrol, launching
of the production in Italy of high-cell propulsion systems
and the production of battery packs for naval use
military and civil, as well as the launch of Fincantieri Ingenium dedicated to
the creation of a data platform and applications for
the introduction of artificial intelligence in the conduct of
ships and in the world of ports. Finally, we continue to work
intensively to increase production capacity in the
both civil and military shipbuilding increasing productivity
of our assets, supporting the creation of skilled labor
and bringing new technologies and methodologies into production processes."
