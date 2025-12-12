The Partnership Body of the Sea Resource of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has been established

The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Ligure Orientale, Bruno Pisano, approved today, with its own
decree, the establishment of the Partnership Body of the
Sea Resource. In addition to Pisano himself, who
presides, and the commanders of the ports of La Spezia and Marina di
Carrara, Alessio Morelli and Angelo Benedetto Gonnella, also
representatives of the categories of shipowners,
industrialists, operators referred to in art. 16/18, freight forwarders,
intermodal logistics operators, railway operators, agents and
shipping agents, hauliers,
companies, representatives of tourism or trade operators
operating in the port area and designated by their respective
national trade organizations, the Central Committee
of the Register of Road Hauliers and by the trade unions.
The following have been indicated to be part of the Partnership Body,
which is a consultation body not subject to remuneration
remuneration, for La Spezia: Gian Luca Agostinelli (Confitarma);
Luigi Merlo (Assarmatori); Leonardo Romeo (Assologistica); John
Strina (Assiterminal); Salvatore Avena ((Fedespedi and Associazione
Freight forwarders Port SP); Sergio Landolfi (Anasped); Stefano Morelli
(Assologistica and Assiterminal); Livio Ravera (Agens); Andrea Fontana
(Federagenti); Antonio Carro (representative of workers and companies
CISL); Stefano Bettalli (representative of workers and companies
CGIL dockers); Marco Furletti (representative of business workers
UIL Transport); Daniele Ciulli (Assiterminal); Sergius
Camaiora (Confcommercio). For Marina di Carrara: Antonio
Musso (Confitarma); Corrado Neri (Assarmatori); Carlo Freni
(Assiterminal); Egidio Giannoni, (Fedespedi); Andrea Ghirlanda
(Federagenti); Michele Giromini, (Assiterminal); Luca Mannini
(representative of CISL port company workers); Enrico Manfredi
(representative of CGIL port company workers); Roberto Pennella
(representative of UIL Transport port company workers); Daniel
Ciulli (Assiterminal and Confcommercio).