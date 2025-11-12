The quarterly financial performance of Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL was negative

In the third quarter of this year, the company's revenues
Taiwanese Evergreen Container Shipping were equal to
96.9 billion Taiwan dollars (3.1 billion U.S. dollars),
with a decrease of -36.6% on the corresponding period of 2024.
The reduction in operating costs is more contained, which are
amounted to €71.6 billion (-1.2%). Operating profit was
of €22.0 billion (-71.4%) and net profit of €22.1 billion
Taiwanese dollars (-65.1%).
The quarterly financial performance of the
two other major domestic containerized shipping carriers.
Yang Ming reported revenues of $42.1 billion
Taiwan (-42.2%), an operating profit of 4.4 billion (-86.3%) and an
net profit of €6.1 billion (-78.5%). Wan's quarterly revenue
Hai Lines stood at 35.0 billion (-35.7%), profit
operating income of €9.0 billion (-63.1%) and net profit of €11.6 billion
Taiwanese dollars (-36.8%).
In the first nine months of 2025, Evergreen's revenues
totaled 293.4 billion Taiwan dollars, a decrease of
-15.6% on the same period last year. Operating profit is
state of 65.8 billion (-47.6%) and net profit of 61.3 billion
(+45,3%). The results of the Yang also deteriorated sharply
Ming which recorded revenues of 126.3 billion (-25.4%), profit
operating income of €15.5 billion (-71.4%) and net profit of €15.0 billion
billion (-71.1%). On the other hand, revenues for the first nine months increased
WHL which rose by +9.4% to 71.9 billion
Taiwanese dollars. Operating profit also grew with 17.9
billion (+36.7%), while net profit declined
by -39.4% to 9.8 billion.