Crédit Agricole Italia has financed the construction of the Grande Tianjin ship of Grimaldi Euromed

With a loan of 50 million euros for the purchase of the
The new ship Grande Tianjin
, which took delivery in August, on
Italian shipowning group Grimaldi has activated a partnership with
the Crédit Agricole banking institution. It is an agreement
between Grimaldi Euromed, a company of the Neapolitan group, and the
Crédit Agricole Italia for a loan, with a duration of
ten years, intended to partially cover the purchase of the
new ship.
Greater Tianjin, already operating on the
dedicated to the Asian market, is one of the 17 new
Pure Car and Truck Carriers with a capacity of over 9,000
CEU ordered by the Grimaldi group between 2022 and 2023, for a
total investment of over 1.6 billion euros.