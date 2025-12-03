The Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea in Oran to present the development project of the Mediterranean Green Corridors

On the occasion of the first edition of the "International
Conference on Energy and Digital Transition in the Maritime Sector",
held between yesterday and today in Oran, Algeria, one of the
most important events in the Mediterranean panorama on the theme
energy and digital transition of ports, the Authority
of the Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, in
representing Italy, illustrated the GreenMedPorts project,
funded in the European Interreg NEXT MED programme, with which
The Tuscan Port Authority intends to create a stable corridor with the southern shore
of the Mediterranean.
GreenMedPorts, one of the thirty projects approved out of a total of
600 international applications, focuses on two central axes
of port transformation: the development of the Green Corridors
essential to ensure low-speed sea routes
emissions and integrated energy infrastructure, and monitoring
through digital technologies,
Sensors and evaluation models shared between the two shores
of the Mediterranean.
The project, coordinated by the Italian port authority, sees the
participation of important subjects from the institutional world and
starting with the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture,
of hydraulic resources and fisheries, by the Egyptian Arab Academy
for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport, and from Algeria
Université des Sciences et de la Technologie Mohamed Boudiaf.
Also present were the Malta Foundation of Transport and the
CETMO Foundation.
Thanks to GreenMedPorts, which will last three years,
the Tuscan Port Authority aims in particular to consolidate relations with a
A country, Algeria, which is investing heavily in energy,
digitalisation and port infrastructure, with direct access to
institutions, universities, ports and strategic networks. "Yes
trafficking - highlighted the president of the Port Authority, Davide Gariglio -
a valuable platform to strengthen cooperation with
Algerian universities, research centres, ministries and ports,
creating a stable exchange corridor in the Southern Mediterranean".
"The involvement of the MTS Port Authority - he added - consolidates the
positioning of Livorno, Piombino and Portoferraio as European hubs
maritime innovation and strengthens our role in the
construction of the Mediterranean network of green ports".