The Management Committee of the Port Authority of the Southern Adriatic takes shape

With a resolution signed yesterday, the president of the Authority
of the Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea, Francesco
Mastro, appointed the first members of the new
management of the institution. They are: Flavia Rita Decaro (designated
by the Puglia Region), Francesco La Torre (designated by the Municipality of
Manfredonia), Donato De Carolis (maritime director of Puglia and
Ionian Basilicata), Luigi Amitrano (commander of the port of
Brindisi), Valerio Massimo Acanfora (commander of the port of
Barletta), Marco Pepe (commander of the port of Manfredonia),
Giuseppe Panico (commander of the port of Termoli) and Gennaro Moccia
(commander of the port of Monopoli). Still missing designations
of some local administrations to complete the body
of the System Authority.