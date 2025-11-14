BIMCO, legal disputes risk hindering the progress of the ship recycling sector

The global ship dismantling and recycling industry
is making significant progress in the field of sustainability
but this path is hindered and slowed down by
regulatory conflicts and disinformation. He emphasized this
the international association of the shipping sector BIMCO at a
year since the launch of the "Ship Recycling Alliance",
initiative to promote and support the development of these
activities in a safe and environmentally sound manner, and
to facilitate the implementation of the International Convention on
Hong Kong for the safe and environmentally friendly recycling of
ships that came into force on 26 June
(
of 14
November
2024).
The normative conflicts to which the association refers are
those between the Convention in force since the beginning of last summer
and the Basel Convention on Movement Control
transboundary hazardous waste and their disposal. The
BIMCO explained that currently ships at the end of their full life
in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention are still at risk of being
detained in ports for violation of the Basel Convention
given that some nations adopt the latter to regulate the
recycling of ships, while others strongly support the
Hong Kong Convention and others believe that the two,
combined, offer the best solution. Observing that one can
Discuss at length which of the two is more suitable to provide
the basis for a safer and more secure ship recycling industry.
sustainable environment, the association noted that they are currently
legal conflicts between the two that represent an obstacle to the
achievement of the ultimate goal of sustainability of the
ship recycling.
Legal disputes - specified BIMCO - risk
slowing down the progress of the construction sites that have already committed themselves
to provide safe jobs and ship recycling
environmentally friendly, and yet the industry
ship recycling has made significant progress, with shipyards
of India and Bangladesh that have invested in
in certified systems, modern safety systems and a
sound environmental management. Remembering that before entering the
under the Hong Kong Convention, about 115 of the 130 shipyards of
ship recycling were already compliant with this
Convention, BIMCO highlighted that now that the Convention has
entry into force these construction sites should not be ignored
in the European Union list of recycling facilities for
ships nor in the public debate as - he underlined
The Association - are construction sites that represent the essence of the
safe and sustainable ship recycling, whose improvements in
this direction have been verified and certified by the
major classification societies and authorities
International.
He explained that it is estimated that over 16,000 ocean-going ships will have to
be recycled in the next decade, more than
twice as much as the number of ships recycled in the world in the ten
years ending in 2025, BIMCO noted that they will continue to
therefore enormous efforts are needed throughout the region
South Asia to further improve the conditions of the
workers and environmental protection in the recycling sector
and the commitment of the shipping industry will also be necessary.
shipping to recycle ships only at shipyards that comply with the
Hong Kong Convention.