Promotion of sustainable development and the energy transition process of the port of Taranto

The Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea has signed the
an agreement with the company Gestore dei Servizi Energetici GSE
Spa for the launch of an institutional collaboration aimed at
promote sustainable development and support the
energy transition of the port of Taranto. With the agreement, the two
parties undertake to activate a synergistic path aimed at
the analysis and implementation of concrete actions to improve
energy efficiency, promoting the production of energy from renewable sources,
and support sustainable mobility in the
harbour. The Port Authority will provide data, information and
technical support related to the port and infrastructural context,
while GSE will provide technical-specialist support on the
legislation and incentive instruments of competence.
The main lines of collaboration envisaged include the
support for the identification of opportunities deriving from
incentive mechanisms managed by the GSE and efficiency
of the PSA's real estate assets, but also the
Promotion of self-consumption configurations for sharing
(CACER). The agreement will materialize
also through the aim of developing joint initiatives of
training and information on sustainability and energy issues
Renewable.