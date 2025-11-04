In the third quarter, cargo traffic in the port of Palermo grew by +3.1%

In the third quarter of this year, the port of Palermo
handled 2.15 million tons of goods, with an increase of
+3.1% over the same period of 2024, of which 1.36 million
tons of cargo at unloading (+1.6%) and 797 thousand tons
boarding (+5.7%). Overall growth was held back
from the loss of container traffic transferred to the port of
Termini Imerese, where the new
Container Terminal
(
of the 11th
June
2025), and the -13.5% reduction in the volume of
liquid bulk dropped to 130 thousand tons. In the segment of
rolling stock traffic recorded an increase of +4.9% with 1.95
million tons handled. Bulk cargo is also on the rise
dry with 76 thousand tons (+246.3%). In the period July-September
by 2025 ferry passenger traffic in Palermo is
state of 675 thousand units (-2.7%) and that of cruises of
351 thousand units (+8.8%), of which 63 thousand cruise passengers
on boarding/disembarking (+2.9%) and 288 thousand in transit (+10.1%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the port of the Sicilian capital
handled a total of 6.03 million tons of goods, with a
Progression of +1.4% over the same period last year.
Among the other ports administered by the System Authority
Port of the Western Sicilian Sea, in the first nine months of
this year the port of Termini Imerese has handled a total of
1.12 million tons of goods, with a growth of +61.7% to
to which the +72.2% increase in rolling stock traffic contributed
877 thousand tons, the new container traffic
which was equal to 41 thousand tons and the increase in the
+10.6% of the volume of dry bulk which amounted to
205 thousand tons.
In the period January-September 2025, the port of Trapani
handled 558 thousand tons of goods (+25.6%), of which 274 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+35.4%), 115 thousand tons of freight
containerized (+30.8%), 150 thousand tons of dry bulk
(+0.1%) and 19 thousand tons of liquid bulk (+385.7%). In the port
of Porto Empedocle, the total traffic was 404 thousand
tons of cargo (+26.8%), of which 303 thousand tons of bulk cargo
dry (+25.8%) and 101 thousand tons of rolling stock (+29.8%). In the port
of Gela, 1.07 million tons of
refined petroleum products (-17.1%) and in the port of Licata
121 thousand tons of dry bulk (+30.5%).