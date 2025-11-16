In the July-September quarter, CMA CGM revenues decreased by -11.3%

In the July-September period of this year, while revenues
decreased by -11.3% over the same period of 2014.
2024, the volumes of containers transported by the French fleet
CMA CGM have set a new all-time high having been equal to
6.17 million TEUs, with an increase of +2.3% on the previous year.
period last year when it was obtained
the previous quarterly historical peak. In the third quarter of
2025 revenues amounted to $14.04 billion, of which
8.96 billion generated by the shipping segment
containerized (-17.4%), 4.58 billion from the logistics sector
(-4.9%) and $1.22 billion from other businesses
(+55,0%). The group's EBITDA was
€2.96 billion (-40.5%), with a contribution of €2.23 billion from the
containerized shipping (-48.8%), 428 million from logistics
(-6.8%) and €299 million from other activities (+97.9%). CMA
CGM closed the third quarter of this year with a net profit in
down by -72.6% to $749 million.
In the first nine months of 2025, the shipowners' revenues
French amounted to a total of 40.47 billion
dollars, with a decrease of -0.8% over the same period of the
last year and with contributions of 25.89 billion from transport
container shipping (-4.1%), of 13.47 billion from the
logistics (-0.1%) and €3.09 billion from other activities
(+49,9%). The value of EBITDA was
€8.32 billion (-15.4%), with contributions of €6.34 billion respectively
billion (-23.4%), 1.29 billion (+1.3%) and 659 million (+144.7%) from the
three main business segments. Net profit was
$2.39 billion (-42.7%).