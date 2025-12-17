In Switzerland, work is underway to build a four-meter rail corridor for freight transport from France

The Swiss Federal Office of Transport has approved the plans
for the adaptation of the railway line between Basel St. Johann and
Basel SBB with the aim of enabling freight trains that
transport semi-trailers with a corner height of four metres
in transit from France to reach the base tunnels
Gotthard and Lötschberg Alptransits, laying the foundations
for the extension of the section to the left of the
Reno thanks to which an additional access line will be obtained
to the new transalpine railway Alptransit. For the realization of the
An investment of CHF 114 million is planned
(€122 million).
The first phase of the preliminary work, already approved, is
while the second phase will start next month,
with the main works to be started in April 2026 and will be
it is expected to end at the end of 2029.
To enable freight trains with loads to pass through in the future
on the left of the Rhine towards the system
Alptransit profile adjustments are also necessary on the slope
French and, to this end, last February Federal Councillor
Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications, Albert
Rösti, and the French Minister of Transport, Philippe Tabarot,
have signed a specific declaration of intent and currently
Work is underway to draw up the necessary draft
expansion.