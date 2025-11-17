In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg grew by +3%

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
The port of Hamburg recorded an increase of about +3% being
29.0 million tonnes compared with 28.1 million tonnes
tons in the period July-September of 2024. The main
traffic flow, that of containers, marked an increase in the
+3% with 20.1 million tons and 2.1 million TEUs handled
(+5%), of which 1.3 million TEUs in import-export (0%) and 800 thousand TEUs
in transhipment (+33%). Other miscellaneous goods, with a total of about
200 thousand tons, have suffered a decrease of -37%). In the
bulk sector, 2.3 million
tons of liquid cargo (-4%) and 6.1 million tons of
dry loads (+5%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the German port of call
handled a total of 86.8 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +3.4% over the corresponding period of 2014.
last year. Container traffic grew by +5.4%
rising to 61.3 million tons made with a
handling of 6.3 million TEUs (+8.4%), including 3.9 million TEUs
TEU in import-export (+1.4%) and 2.4 million TEUs transshipped
(+22,5%). Other miscellaneous goods amounted to 800 thousand tons
(-7,4%). Liquid bulk traffic was 7.0
million tonnes (+7.4%) and in the dry bulk sector
4.2 million tons of products were handled
(-10.3%) and 13.3 million tonnes of other cargoes
(-1,3%).
The Port Authority of Hamburg announced today that the
Growth in containerized traffic in the first nine years
months of this year was driven by increases of +11.0%
of volumes with Asia and +14.0% of those with Europe, while
container traffic with the USA, which is affected by the effects of the
of the new commercial policies introduced by the administration
US federal government, marked a decrease of -23.9%
dropping to 395 thousand TEUs.