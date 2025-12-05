Marcel Theis will be the new CEO of SBB Cargo International from 1 January

At the end of this year, Sven Flore will step down as
Managing Director of the railway company SBB Cargo
International, which he has held since 2018, and will be replaced by
next January 1st by Marcel Theis, current director of operations
of the company. Theis, 53, has many years of experience
directive in freight transport: since 2014, as COO, he has been
responsible for the operational implementation of the strategy
SBB Cargo International; from 2023 to 2025 it is
He was also Managing Director of SBB Cargo Deutschland GmbH,
which he has successfully renovated. Previously, he held
senior management positions.
SBB Cargo International, which is owned by the Swiss SBB CFF FFS
and Hupac, has more than a thousand employees in Switzerland, Germany,
Netherlands, Italy and France. The company manages about 550
trains per week connecting North Sea ports with
northern Italy.