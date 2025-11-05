The House approved the final text of the proposed law on interports

Today the Chamber of Deputies has approved the final text of the proposal of law "Frame Law on Interports", approved by the House and then amended by the Senate. A free way which was welcomed by the Union Interporti Riuniti (UIR) with great satisfaction: it is - it has evidenced the president of the association, Matteo Gasparato - of a great result: In fact, the new norm largely incorporates the vision promoted by the UIR to give the Italian interportuale system a modern regulatory framework and consistent with the objectives of sustainable development and intermodalità. Moreover - it has added Gasparato - the text is undoubtedly a good base, from which to start later for further improvements.
The association has illustrated the main innovations of the measure, starting from the recognition of the interports as strategic infrastructures of the country system, then switch to the definition of interporto, to the simplification of the procedures, to the introduction of objective criteria for the identification of new interports conceived as sustainable hubs, equipped with renewable energy plants and certified systems of energy efficiency.
The association has remembered that the proposal of law reaches a distance of 35 years from the law 240/90 that established the Italian interports and has emphasized that finally in Italy there is a modern normative instrument and adapted to the changed needs of the field of the interports.
The UIR has hoped that it will now follow the start of an actuative phase that can effectively translate the principles of the law into concrete measures, capable of supporting the development, sustainability and the territorial balance of the national interportuale system.