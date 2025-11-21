In 2024, the turnover of the main Italian port container terminals grew by +8.1%

The ninth edition of the economic-financial analysis on
main Italian container terminals prepared by the Study Center
Fedespedi points out that in 2024 they moved a traffic of
containers equal to 10,435,000 TEUs, volume representing 89.9%
of the Italian total of 11,733,000 TEUs and an increase of +3.4%
over the previous year, and that the 19 management companies of
These terminals recorded a total turnover of 1.06
billion euros, up +8.1% on 2023.
In 2024, among the terminal operators with the highest
turnover, turnover values grew
PSA Genova Pra' (€304.9 million, +5.1%), Medcenter
Container Terminal (€186.3 million, +16.1%), in La Spezia
Container Terminal (€162.5 million, +14.1%), by Vado Gateway
(€53.3 million, +21.0%), Conateco (€52.1 million, +3.7%),
Port of Genoa Container Terminal (€45.9 million, +26.0%),
Terminal Darsena Toscana (45.3 million, +2.3%) and Salerno
Container Terminal (38.3 million, +8.6%). Turnover slightly down
of Trieste Marine Terminal (107.1 million euros, -0.5%).