Port of Genoa, potassium permanganate seized as part of the fight against drug trafficking

In the port of Genoa, officials from the Anti-Fraud Department
of the Customs Agency of Monopolies of Genoa and the financiers of the
Genoa Provincial Command seized over ten tons
of industrial chemical product containing about 700 kilos of
potassium permanganate, a substance used by organizations
during the production of narcotics.
Checking the goods in a container coming from the port of
Durban, South Africa, investigators found about ten
tons of CCP (Chem Control Pellet) 108, a mixture of oxide
of aluminium, potassium permanganate, sodium carbonate and
baking soda. Having well-founded suspicions about the lawfulness
of the operation, the officials and financiers have asked for the
technical-scientific support of the Agency's chemical laboratory
of Customs and Monopolies which, through the analysis of the product,
found a high percentage of permanganate in the mixture
of potassium (equal to about 7% of the total). This substance, harmful to
was easily extracted from the mixture by means of
simple procedures, making it, in fact, usable for purposes
Illicit. Precursors such as permanganate, in fact, are
often used by drug traffickers as reagents, with
the function of transforming a natural substance into a drug
of abuse, in particular cocaine and heroin.
Specifying that these products, in order to be
marketed both in their pure and mixed state must be
traced by the competent bodies and, therefore, be escorted by the
prior authorizations from the Ministry of Health, the
Guardia di Finanza has announced that the importer of the products does not
was in possession of this authorization.