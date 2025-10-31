Last month the Chinese ports have enlivened 1,54 billion tons of goods, with an increment of +5.7% on September 2024, of which 968,9 million tons enlivened from the only marine ports, volume that represents an increase of +6,2% on September 2024 and is the eighth highest ever, and 571,4 million tons enlivened from the internal ports (+5.0%). Also the only traffic from and for the abroad, pairs to 479,8 million tons (+7.9%), has marked the new record relative to the month of September that is such also for the only goods in import-export enlivened from the only harbour ports of call attested to 428,6 million tons (+7.6%). Also the only traffic of the container enlivened from the marine ports, pairs to 26,2 million teu (+6.1%), has recorded the new record relative to September.
In the third trimester of the 2025 the total traffic of the goods is piled to 4,66 billion tons, total that it represents an increase of +5.8% on the same period last year and is the second highest of always being less than that realized in the trimester April-june of this year. Also the only traffic enlivened from the marine ports, pairs to 2,95 billion tons (+5.4%), has marked the new record relative to the third trimester. The traffic in the Chinese inland port has been pairs to 1,71 billion tons (+6.4%). The volume of quarterly traffic with the foreign enlivened from the marine ports has reached the new historical record of 1,30 billion tons (+6.1%). Also the only traffic of the container enlivened globally from the marine harbour ports ports, pairs to 80,4 million teu (+5.3%), has established the new historical record.