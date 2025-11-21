Work is underway to increase the container traffic capacity of the port of Thessaloniki by 40%

On Wednesday the contract for the
implementation of the expansion works of Pier 6 of the port of
Thessaloniki which will be executed by a joint venture between the Greeks
Metka and Tekal and which will extend the quay by an additional 513 meters
and they will widen it by 306.5 meters. The order, worth 195.6
million euros, includes the dredging of the
navigation channel and the ship manoeuvring area for
allow the docking of containerships with a capacity of up to
24,000 TEU. The works, which according to forecasts will be carried out
in 40 months, will increase the capacity of
container traffic of the Greek port of call from the current
650,000 TEUs to 1,500,000 TEUs per year.
We recall that in 2017 the Port Authority of Thessaloniki
came under the control of the South Europe Gateway
Thessaloniki (SEGT), which is owned by Deutsche Invest
Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments and the company
Terminal Link terminal operator of the French shipping group CMA CGM,
which acquired 67% of the capital of the Port Authority
(
of 22
December 2017).