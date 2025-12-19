In increase the degree of connection of the Italian ports to the net of the containerized marine routes

The last survey related to the last trimester of this year of the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI), the index of the UNCTAD that evaluates the connection of the ports to the world network of the containerized marine services, signals a generalized increase more or less supported, with an exception, of the degree of connection of the Italian ports to this global network. The relative index to Genoa, the national port of call with the highest degree of connection, is 439,9, in rise of +5.8% on the fourth trimester of 2024. To the second Italian port more connected to the network, that of Gioia Tauro, has been assigned an index of 318,5 that is almost unchanged (+0.2%). In increase also the indices of the ports of La Spezia, Salerno and Livorno, pairs respective to 275,1 (+7.8%), 222,3 (+20.3%) and 159,4 (+2.1%), as well as those of the ports of Naples (142,9, +9,2%), Vado Ligure (133,9, +54,8%), Venice 124,4 (+17,0%), Civitavecchia (97,8, +14,1%), Ravenna (92, +11, +11, Marked, instead, the decrease of the degree of connection to the network of the port of Trieste that has index pairs to 139,1 (-12.3%).