On January 1, the presidency of the UIRR will be assumed by Jürgen Albersmann

On January 1st, the presidency of the UIRR,
the association that represents companies operating in the sector
of combined road-rail transport, will be taken over by Jürgen
Albersmann in the context of the principle of rotation for the presidency
decided last October by the UIRR board of directors.
Albersmann, who is vice president and managing director
Contargo delegate, he will succeed Michail Stahlhut,
CEO of the Hupac group, who for a year and a half has
led the association and which will continue to be part of the
Board of Directors. Peter Kiss, CEO of Metrans, was
elected new vice-president of the UIRR.