WHL orders CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co. to build six dual-fuel LNG containerships

The Taiwanese company Wan Hai Lines (WHL) has ordered the
Chinese shipyard CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co.
construction of six dual-fuel container ships capable of being
powered by liquefied natural gas. The investment for each
vessel is between US$75.2 million and US$82.0 million, for
a total of $451.2-492.0 million. In addition, the advice
of the WHL has approved the rental of three
container carriers for a unit amount between 940 million and
1.1 billion Taiwanese dollars (US$30-35 million).
In addition, WHL has signed an agreement with Yokohama Kawasaki
International Port Co. (YKIP) for the use of an area of 134 thousand
square meters at container terminal D4 on the Honmoku quay of the
port of Yokohama.