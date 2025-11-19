Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, LNG and bioLNG are strategic for the energy transition of shipping and road transport
Cimenti: they guarantee economic competitiveness and reduction of emissions in the most difficult to decarbonise sectors
Roma
November 19, 2025
The entry into force of the new ETS obligations, the
emissions trading system of the European Union, will weigh
on maritime and road transport and on industry, but in all areas of
LNG and bioLNG scenarios will remain the most competitive solutions.
This is highlighted by a study by Bip Consulting commissioned by
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, which assesses long-term and
impact on the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of EU Emission Trading
System (ETS 1 and ETS2) of the various energy commodities. The
study was presented today in Rome as part of the
conference entitled "The application of the ETS in the
LNG and bioLNG sector. Impact analysis and scenario
long-term penetration in jobs in the
of road transport, shipping and industry" which is
organized by the association.
The study notes that ETS and ETS2 change the rules, with
costs up by about 50% for shipping and just under
10% for heavy road transport. In particular, according to the
projections, the expected increase in the price of ETS allowances and
the introduction of ETS2 will entail additional costs
between €0.7 billion and €1.4 billion per year for the sector
4-15 billion euros for heavy road transport in
Italy by 2030. In the shipping sector, the ETS can
increase TCO by up to +50%, with a potentially
double when combined with the European FuelEU Maritime regulation. In
In this scenario, LNG and bioLNG emerge as the most
competitive compared to traditional fuels.
As regards heavy road transport, ETS2 leads to a
TCO increase of less than 10%, enough to make attractive
biogenic solutions. Finally, compared to the off-grid industry,
ETS2 can increase TCO by 30-40%, confirming LNG
and bioLNG as cost-effective alternatives.
Long-term scenarios point to significant growth
of the liquefied natural gas market, driven by the shipping sector
where the technological alternatives for decarbonisation are
Limited. The current demand (about 200 kton/year) could
triple by 2030 and reach over 2,000 kton/year by
2050, driven by the naval sector (with over 1,200 kton/year) and the
heavy road transport sector (over 750 kton/year).
"These scenarios - said Costantino Amadei,
president of the LNG Group of Assogasliquidi-Federchimica - ci
comfort in the investment choices that companies are making
carrying out but are achievable only on condition that they are
accompanied by some important enabling policy measures,
starting from the urgent revision of the European Regulation on
CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, which recognises the value of
Biofuels through the introduction of carbon correction
factor. It is also essential to introduce already in the
2026 Budget measures, currently being discussed in Parliament,
a structural reimbursement contribution for at least three years and
operational from the first months of 2026 - for the purchase costs
of LNG and bioLNG by road haulage companies. Well the
provision contained in the 2026 Budget bill of a
extraordinary measure operational from 2027 with resources of 590
million for the renewal of the vehicle fleet, but in the
implementation it is necessary that the distribution of funds provides for the distribution of funds
important bonuses for the purchase of vehicles powered by
alternative fuels such as LNG and bioLNG".
"It must also be guaranteed - continued Amadei - the
continuity of incentives for the production of
biomethane/bioLNG, even beyond the PNRR, the possibility of
retain the incentive even when the product is used
in international shipping, as well as providing for
the allocation of ETS auction revenues to sectors that
they generated them to support decarbonization processes.
At the same time, urgent clarifications are needed on the use of
Guarantees of Origin for ETS purposes. Finally, it is essential to
simplify and standardise administrative procedures for
infrastructure and bunkering. Only in this way will we be able to grasp
opportunities offered by LNG and bioLNG, and
building a more sustainable energy future and
competitive".
"LNG and bioLNG - underlined the president of
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, Matteo Cimenti, commenting on the
results of the study - are confirmed as strategic vectors for the
energy transition, capable of guaranteeing competitiveness
and reduction of emissions in the most
difficult to decarbonise, helping to reduce the impact
burdensome for companies and consumers".
