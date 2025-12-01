GNV strengthens its ferry service on the Naples-Palermo route.

The GNV shipping company has strengthened its
ferry service on the Naples-Palermo route introducing two
evening departures with different times for five days at the
week, guaranteed by two ships departing from Palermo to Naples
and vice versa. The transport capacity of rolling stock is
then increased from 3,300 to 4,700 linear meters with GNV ships
Splendid
and GNV Auriga
to which Golden has been added
Temporary rental carriers
. From 19 December, with
the further addition of GNV Sirio
, the number of ships in
service will increase from three to four, reaching full capacity
a total of over 6,000 linear meters of capacity.
"The strengthening of the load capacity and the two
evening departures for five days a week - explained the
sales director of GNV, Matteo Della Valle - allow us to
respond even better to a rapidly growing market demand,
both passengers and cargo. The positive response of bookings
confirms the importance of this connection for communities
and for the production chains that unite Campania and Sicily".