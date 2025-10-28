Agreement between Accelleron and LAB021 in the field of digital solutions to increase the operational efficiency of fleets

The Swiss Accelleron has made an agreement with the developer
of Busan's LAB021 marine industry software to extend
the scope of its digital solutions, in particular the
"LOREKA360°" platform, to builders, shipowners and
South Korean ship operators. Among the objectives of the agreement is
further improving the operational efficiency of fleets,
including the more than 700 ships already using the platform
Vessellink ship management company launched by the Asian company in
2018. Under the agreement, Accelleron will promote Vessellink
global customer base, and the two partners will work together to
improve integration between their platforms, generating
optimization opportunities for ship operators.
With regard to LOREKA360, the agreement includes three modules
of the platform for the management and optimization of
ship performance: Tekomar XPERT Engine, which evaluates the
engine performance and advises on it; Emissions
Desk, which supports operators in the conversion of data from
ships in compliance reports and insights for further
emission reductions; OptiHull, which combines voyage and
to optimize the planning of the cleaning of the
based on the route, hull condition and
potential fuel savings.
"By collaborating with LAB021 - explained Shailesh Shirsekar,
global head of sales and operations Digital Solutions at Accelleron
- We can promote the integration of management solutions
and performance optimization, and show in a
the resulting efficiencies in one of the main
Countries in the world for shipbuilding and shipbuilding. There
We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will help to
reduce costs and emissions for our mutual customers."