In the third quarter, the port terminals of Eurogate and Contship Italia handled 3.6 million TEUs (+15.6%)

In the third quarter of this year, container traffic
handled by the port terminals belonging to the German group
Eurokai amounted to 3.59 million TEUs, with an increase in
of +15.6% mainly generated by the new all-time high of
quarterly traffic handled by the Group's German terminals
operated through the Eurogate joint venture between Eurokai
and compatriot BLG Logistics. The latter, in fact, have
2.29 million TEUs handled, with a strong increase of +21.9%
driven by the new record recorded in the deep-water port of
Wilhelmshaven where 416 thousand TEUs were handled (+47.5%). In
There was also a marked increase in the volumes of traffic handled in the ports of
Hamburg and Bremerhaven which were respectively equal to
617 thousand TEUs (+27.8%) and 1.24 million TEUs (+12.7%).
The group's Italian terminals, which are operated by Contship
Italy (66.6% Eurokai and 33.4% Eurogate), moved
A total of 430 thousand TEUs (+9.3%), of which 283 thousand TEUs handled
in the port of La Spezia (+3.7%), 102 thousand TEUs in that of Salerno
(+26.2%) and 45 thousand TEUs in the port of Ravenna (+13.5%).
In addition, in the third quarter of 2025, the remaining share of
traffic amounting to 887 thousand TEUs (+4.7%) was handled in the
ports of Tanger Med and Limassol with totals of
759 thousand TEUs (+2.9%) and 129 thousand TEUs (+16.8%).
In the first nine months of this year, global traffic of
The Group's terminal amounted to 10.44 million TEUs, with
a progression of +14.4% over the same period in 2024. In
Germany traffic was 3.69 million TEUs at
Bremerhaven (+10.0%), 1.75 million TEUs in Hamburg (+22.2%) and
of 1.08 million TEUs in Wihelmshaven (+86.3%). In Italy,
1.29 million TEUs handled (+6.1%), of which 840 thousand TEUs at the
Spezia (+2.6%), 302 thousand TEUs in Salerno (+14.7%) and 148 thousand TEUs in Salerno (+14.7%)
Ravenna (+10.8%). In addition, in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med there are
2.29 million TEUs (+2.2%) were handled and in the Cypriot sector
of Limassol 368 thousand TEUs (+11.2%).
Meanwhile, in the middle of next month it is expected
the start of operations at the new Damietta Alliance
Container Terminal of the port of Damietta, with an additional
postponement of the start of operations previously expected in
spring. The new Egyptian terminal is participated by
Eurogate and Contship Italia, both with 29.5% of the share capital,
by the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd with 39% and
the Egyptian Middle East Logistics & Consultants Group (1%) and
Ship & C.R.E.W. Egypt (1%).