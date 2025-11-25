The Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea discussed the new sustainability report with the port cluster

Today at the Old Fortress of Livorno the
port cluster called by the Port System Authority
of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea for a comparison on the update
of the institution's sustainability report, drawn up for the first time
time in 2022, that the president of the authority, Davide Gariglio,
considered it necessary given that sustainability, social and
and resilience have now become crucial factors for
measuring the competitiveness of a port or a system
and that these factors cannot constitute a real
competitive advantage without the concrete support of companies and
of port operators. Highlighting that the Port Authority "is not
a private company, but a piece of the State and the expression of a
community", at the opening of the work Gariglio explained
that "the Port Authority makes sense only and only if it has behind it
terminal operators, technical-nautical services, port companies,
services of general interest. I would like the confrontation
- he specified - was a method to be used
Permanently and continuously for all business areas
of the institution".
Within the framework of this participatory approach, Gariglio has
announced the States General of the Ports, an initiative that takes the
moved by the observation of the scarcity of resources
available to meet all the needs of
infrastructural modernization of the ports of the System: "we want to
- he explained - to make everyone sit around the table and discuss the
priorities that will define operational strategies
of the port authority over the next four years",
On the occasion of today's meeting, the System Authority
Portuale Toscana has announced that in the sustainability report
in 2025, an ad hoc section on the impacts of the
of major infrastructure works, starting with
from the Darsena Europa, which will be a real game changer
of the national port system. During the meeting,
a draft of the Resilience Plan, which
constitutes a first systematic reflection on the exposure of the
port infrastructures to adverse climatic events.