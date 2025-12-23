The ZIM board of directors rejects a second offer for the purchase of the company presented by Glickman and Ungar

Yesterday, the ZIM board of directors announced that it
receiving proposals from different strategic parties to
the acquisition of all outstanding ordinary shares of the
proposals that the Board is currently evaluating. The
The Board of Directors also announced that it had received a new proposal
purchase from an entity owned by Eli Glickman,
CEO and Chairman of ZIM, and Rami Ungar, who
In recent months they had already submitted a rejected offer
by the Board of Directors as it was considered to underestimate the value of the company
of Israeli navigation, underestimating that the
administration also considers that it characterizes this second proposal
which was also rejected.